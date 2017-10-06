Body of boater missing since Oct 3 found by KCSO

Body found in Fernan Lake. (Photo: KREM)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- KCSO has found the body of a boater who went missing on October 3 in Fernan Lake.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Jesse Bishop, 60, in five to seven feet of water in Fernan Lake on October 6 around 4:15 p.m., said KCSO officials.

Kootenai’s Dive Rescue Team, Sonar Team and Cadaver Search Dogs had been searching for Bishop since he went missing.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Officials got a call at 5:10 a.m. from a fisherman about a drowning at the east end of Fernan Lake. It was reported two people, Bishop, and Nathaniel Storch, 19, were on a 10 foot aluminum boat and were transporting gear from the East Fernan Boat Launch to some state land on the south side of the lake. Authorities said the boat capsized and both occupants ended up in the water. Officials said the boat capsized because it was overloaded. Deputies said Storch was wearing a life jacket and Bishop was not.

KCSO leaders said Storch was able to swim to shore but Bishop was not.

