Body found in Coeur d'Alene behind Two Lakes Motel

The scene near where a deceased person was located in Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A body has been found in Coeur d’Alene.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they got the call at 3:50 on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the 300 block of E. Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive.

Officials said a citizen told them they had found the body behind the Two Lakes Motel, near a small pond. KCSO said when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered the deceased person in a lightly wooded area, as described by the reporting party.

KCSO said they got the scene and determined it was within city limits, so Coeur d’Alene Police will be the responding agency.

Coeur d'Alene PD said Thursday afternoon the person found dead was a middle-aged white male.

No word on a cause of death for the person found deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Body is near a pond, behind Two Lakes motel. pic.twitter.com/UXhuVThAav — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 7, 2017

