ISP searches for car involved in fatal hit and run in Coeur d'Alene

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Idaho State Police troopers are looking for vehicle which struck and killed a bicyclist in Coeur d'Alene.

The crash happened on October 17 on I-90 near mile marker 15.



Idaho State Police said the bicyclist killed in the accident is a 48-year-old male who has ties to Spokane. He is not being identified while officials try to notify his family.

Officials are asking for help finding the vehicle involved. They said it is possibly orange or partially orange and partially red. The vehicle may have damage to its right side mirror, right side fender, hood and/or windshield.



Officials said the man on the bike was wearing dark clothing, had no headlamps or rear lighting on the bike. The bike was also black and he was riding in an area with no ambient lighting.



Officials want to interview the driver and anyone who may have been in the vehicle. Anyone with information is being asked to call ISP at 208-209-8730.

© 2017 KREM-TV