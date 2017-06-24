Bear cub dies after being hit by car in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- Coeur d’Alene Animal Control officials said a bear cub died Friday afternoon after it was spotted taking a dip in the lake.

A woman in Coeur d’Alene captured video of the bear cub swimming in the lake near Riverstone Park. She said the bear was there with its mother.

Coeur d’Alene Animal Control officials said the bear wandered up to Northwest Boulevard. They said the cub was hit by a car and later died.

Officials want to remind people to keep their distance from wildlife and do not try to approach them.

