KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille after falling off of a dock.

On July 1 around eleven p.m. the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Timberlake Fire and Northern Lakes Fire, and Timberlake Fire and Life Flight responded to a float house on dock D in Scenic Bay on Lake Pend Oreille.

It was reported that 41-year-old Jarrod Tanner was seen falling off dock D. When Tanner did not resurface other citizens in the area tried to find him without success and called 911.

Divers from the KCSO’s Dive Rescue Team were able to locate Tanner in around 30 feet of water. Tanner was recovered almost half an hour after the 911 call was received.

Personnel from Timberlake Fire and Northern Lakes Fire attempted life saving efforts. After significant efforts by medical personnel, Tanner was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to a KCSO press release.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident and it is believed to be an accident at this time.

