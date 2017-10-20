KREM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Anonymous donor gives out cash, car in Coeur d'Alene

The people who run the Twitter handle 'CDA Give Away' told KREM 2 they want to remain anonymous but that the money comes from a generous donor.

Amanda Roley , KREM 7:00 PM. PDT October 20, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Someone is hiding money throughout the city of Coeur d'Alene. People have been tweeting about finding everything from $20 to $100.

The people who run the Twitter handle 'CDA Give Away' told KREM 2 they want to remain anonymous but that the money comes from a generous donor. They said the purpose of their generosity is to engage the community in something out of the norm. All you have to do is follow them on Twitter and wait for the latest clue.

Several players have already tweeted their victory pictures after finding cash hidden around Coeur d'Alene.

CDA Give Away gave hints about other locations throughout the afternoon Friday. Their biggest prize was a free car give away.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories