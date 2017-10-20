Anonymous donor gives out cash, car in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Someone is hiding money throughout the city of Coeur d'Alene. People have been tweeting about finding everything from $20 to $100.

$100 Friday Night Cash Grab hidden at 6:15pm GO!



PS...hopefully you don't need a clue since the 💰 is in the photo 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WGxtSDjvXM — CDA Give Away (@cdagiveaway) October 21, 2017

The people who run the Twitter handle 'CDA Give Away' told KREM 2 they want to remain anonymous but that the money comes from a generous donor. They said the purpose of their generosity is to engage the community in something out of the norm. All you have to do is follow them on Twitter and wait for the latest clue.



Several players have already tweeted their victory pictures after finding cash hidden around Coeur d'Alene.

CDA Give Away gave hints about other locations throughout the afternoon Friday. Their biggest prize was a free car give away.

