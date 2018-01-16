Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Hayden Lake crash

Kootenai County Sheriff

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – Investigators believe alcohol was likely a factor in a fatal crash into Hayden Lake Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the lake's Honeysuckle Boat Launch.

A male and a female were in the sinking vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Divers successfully removed Christopher Lancaster, 34, of Spokane Valley from the vehicle but he was later pronounced dead at Kootenai Health. Andrea Barkley of Post Falls, Idaho, was treated for minor cold-water injuries. Officials said Tuesday she has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities said an autopsy was done Monday on Lancaster. They said they believe he was the driver of the vehicle. Investigators said they believe alcohol was involved in the crash but a toxicology screen will come back in four to six weeks.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s officials said prior to this incident, there have been two crashes into the water at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch in the past 12 years. Both crashes happen in 2011 and one was fatal. Investigators determined alcohol was the primary cause of the two prior crashes.

