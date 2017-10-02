KREM
8-year-old asks friends to donate to Post Falls animal shelter for birthday

Staff , KREM 4:04 PM. PDT October 02, 2017

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department posted on Facebook Monday saying 8-year-old Jaya celebrated her birthday by asking her friends to donate items to the Post Falls Animal Shelter.

According to the post, Jaya asked her friends to donate instead of give gifts to her personally.

“That was incredibly thoughtful and your generosity is so appreciated, Jaya!” Post Falls Police wrote on Facebook.

Take a look at the full Facebook post from the Post Falls Police below.

