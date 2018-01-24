3 suspects facing charges after drive-by, attempted robbery

(PHOTO: KCSO)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Three men face charges after the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force found they were the suspects in a drive-by shooting as well as an attempted robbery.

Officials said Korey T. Hines, 20 of Spokane, Wash.; Zion E. Hansen, 18, and Noah P. Guinasso, 19, both of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, were identified as suspects in a shooting on November 27 in the 47000 block of W. Seasons Road near Athol. Several bullets struck the house that was occupied at the time, KCSO said in a release.

January 10, KCSO and the Post Falls Police Dept. responded to an assault call on N. Tinsmith Lane and Mullan Avenue. Officials said they found the three had pulled up to a juvenile who was trying to sell illegal drugs. According to a release, the three suspects were wearing masks and bandanas, armed with a realistic looking air soft pistol and tried to rob the juvenile.

According to KCSO, Hines, Hansen and Guinasso all face charges for robbery, first degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a residence.

