20-year-old dead after vehicle pursuit with deputy in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff report one person is dead after a vehicle pursuit with a deputy in Post Falls early Sunday morning.

According to the release, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling recklessly and at high speed. The deputy began to pursue the vehicle near W Prairie Avenue and N. Huetter Road.

Deputies said the vehicle crashed just north of Seltice Way.

Idaho State Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Patrick J. Calligan, 20. Calligan died at the scene as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to officials.

ISP is still investigating this incident.



