2 killed in crash on I-90 near CDA

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 just east of Coeur d’Alene on Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said in a release said Travis Clay, 41, died after apparently crossing the centerline heading westbound on I-90 in his Chevy Silverado and hitting another driver head on.

The driver hit by the Silverado, Patricia Mahoney, 75, from Coeur d’Alene was killed in the crash.

ISP said after hitting Mahoney’s car, Clay then struck Hagaman, 26, from Smelterville, who was also heading eastbound.

Both Clay and Mahoney were pronounced dead at the scene. Hagaman was not hurt in the crash.

© 2017 KREM-TV