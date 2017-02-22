Kalispel Tribe announces new RV resort and Northern Quest Casino expansion

Photo: Northern Quest

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- The Kalispel Tribe is planning to build a new RV park and to expand their existing casino.

Officials made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The new RV resort will be built just south of the Northern Quest Casino on Sprague. It is expected to be completed by spring of 2018.

“A new RV park allows people that are traveling through our area to stop and invest in our local economy,” said Phil Haugen, COO of Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, at a press conference. “We believe a new RV park will attract approximately 50,000 visitors a year.”

Haugen said they had been exploring the RV park option for “many, many years.”

Renderings of the resort shows a planned registration building, pool, pool cabana, fire pit, pavilion, sports courts, cottages, and a dog park.

The Kalispel Tribe also plans to build and expansion to the casino that will feature a new children’s entertainment center, as well as a store.

The entertainment center will have arcade games, a gymnasium space, a “club” that features age appropriate activities, and a “creation station.”

The part entertainment center will be called “Cyber Quest” and will have 70 non-violent, family friendly arcade games. The store will feature outdoor gear, home items and jewelry.

The expansion is slated to cost $20 million.

