K9's and their handlers graduate from K9 training

Photo: Spokane County Sherriff’s Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three K9’s and their handlers graduated from K9 training and are now out serving their communities.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the three K9’s are Rebel, Edo and Bane.

Officials said Chewelah Police Department Officer Matt Miller and his K9 partner Rebel are certified for patrol work and drug detection. Rebel is the one and only active patrol K9 in all of Stevens County.

The second graduate is patrol certified Edo and his handler, Grant County Sheriff Office Deputy Tyson Voss.

The final graduate is Bane, who is patrol certified. Bane’s handler is Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clay Hilton.

According to the SCSO, the K9 teams were trained by retired SCSO Deputy and K9 Handler Bob Bond.

