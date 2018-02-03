Jerry Kramer elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerry Kramer was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class.

According to reports, The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018:



Urlacher

Lewis

Moss

Dawkins

TO

Jerry Kramer

Bobby Beathard

Robert Brazille — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) February 3, 2018

Kramer grew up in Sandpoint, Idaho and after he graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1954, he accepted a football scholarship to the University of Idaho.

Kramer was the 39th player selected in the 1958 NFL draft. He was taken in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers. He spent 11 years in the NFL with the Packers as an offensive lineman.

FINALLY.



Jerry Kramer is headed to the @ProFootballHOF.



The Sandpoint grad turned Idaho star and Green Bay Packers legend was voted in today. It was the 11th time Kramer had been nominated. In 2018 he will finally be enshrined.



Congratulations @JerryKramer4HOF! pic.twitter.com/xsb757f24c — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) February 3, 2018

For Jerry Kramer, the 11th time as a finalist for the Hall of Fame was a charm https://t.co/QFSeND5WZF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2018

Jerry Kramer is in!!! pic.twitter.com/BhrtFFdwkW — Pete Heineck (@canoestreetpete) February 3, 2018

The classic photo of Vince Lombardi on Jerry Kramer’s shoulder.



Now Jerry is being lifted to the collective shoulders of #Packers Nation.



Congratulations on the Hall of Fame. Finally. @JerryKramer4HOF pic.twitter.com/Y2LqJJjOUl — Packerpedia (@Packerpedia) February 3, 2018

“I lined up next to Jerry Kramer, learned from him, watched him recover from inconceivable adversity, and saw his blocking grades every Tuesday morning on two World Championship NFL Teams. JERRY KRAMER IS AN NFL HOF PLAYER!” Bill Curryhttps://t.co/jL42oLM2xG — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) February 3, 2018

