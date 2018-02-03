KREM
Jerry Kramer elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Staff , KREM 3:46 PM. PST February 03, 2018

Jerry Kramer was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class.

Kramer grew up in Sandpoint, Idaho and after he graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1954, he accepted a football scholarship to the University of Idaho.

Kramer was the 39th player selected in the 1958 NFL draft. He was taken in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers. He spent 11 years in the NFL with the Packers as an offensive lineman.  

