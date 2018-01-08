Is Yosemite really getting a Starbucks?

This April 2013 image shows the bottom of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park in California. The park's scenic beauty, from waterfalls to groves of ancient, massive sequoia trees, is easily accessible to visitors. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson) ORG XMIT: NYET658 (Photo: Kathy Matheson AP)

Starbucks is opening up another location, this time in California's Yosemite National Park.

But not everyone is happy about the idea of ordering a grande latte while exploring the park.

A Change.org petition trying to stop the store is picking up steam, gathering more than 10,000 signatures. The petition's purpose is made clear in the first line, "Multinational corporations have no place in our National Parks."

The petition sites a job listing for a store manager for the Yosemite Valley Lodge.

Could a petition really stop Starbucks? No. But the park isn't trying to stop them.

“We are trying to enhance the visitor experience,” Yosemite Hospitality Marketing Manager Lisa Cesaro told the Fresno Bee. “This is just one of the many improvements we will be making in the coming years.”

While Starbucks is building within the lodge and not a stand-alone store, many believe that such a corporation does not belong within the park.

The petition says, in part: “The Park will lose its essence, making it hardly distinguishable from a chaotic and bustling commercial city.”

Starbucks operates more than 27,000 stores, according to an online report.

