Inslee declares state of emergency for 20 counties due to flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency for 20 counties fighting flooding.

Inslee signed an emergency proclamation on Friday to free up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage in anticipation of extremely wet weather in Eastern Washington.

The proclamation covers 20 Eastern Washington counties, including Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” said Inslee. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.”

Flood warnings were issued in more than a dozen locations over the weekend. Washington emergency management officials have been responding to requests for assistance including dispatching Washington Conservation Corps crews to the City of Sprague for help filling sandbags on Saturday and locating pumps to manage flood watch. Forty Washington National Guardsmen are schedule to arrive in Sprague on Monday to assist with sand bagging efforts.

