Inmates get life skills classes at Lewis County juvenile detention center

Juvenile inmates are taking life skills classes as part of a new program at a Lewis County juvenile detention center.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. – A new program at juvenile detention facilities is teaching young offenders the skills needed to succeed once they finish their sentences.

Dominick Holmes knows his past is going to come up in a job interview.

He’s serving a three-year sentence for beating someone with a baseball bat when he was 17. Now 20, and after taking a new course offered at Green Hill School, Holmes said he’s ready to explain his past crimes to prospective employers.

“You can use your past as an excuse, or an advantage,” said Holmes.

He’s one of the dozens of offenders taking the new “My Journey Out Beyond” classes, or “MyJOB”, at the state’s only maximum security juvenile detention facility, located in Lewis County.

In September, contracted instructors began teaching the offenders, ranging from 15-year-olds to 20-year-olds, basic job and life skills, like how to write a resume, how to show respect in the workplace, and how to answer tough questions about their pasts in job interviews.

“I think I will get turned down on probably, maybe a good handful of jobs,” said Holmes. “I also know I’m going to be employed too because of the skills I got here.”

Specialist Joy Crouse said they teach the young men to focus on the positives and to be transparent.

“Having the self-advocacy of, ‘This is what I did. I learned my lesson, and this is the asset I can bring to your company,’” said Crouse.

According to the state’s Department of Social and Health Services, 95 percent of the youth at Green Hill School have signed up for the MyJOB courses.

The program will be offered at all state juvenile detention facilities next year.

