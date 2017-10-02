Inland Northwest Blood Center sends donations to Las Vegas

INBC (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Local blood donations were sent to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

The Inland Northwest Blood Center sent 50 units of O-positive and three units of O-negative to a sister center in Las Vegas.

INBC Marketing and Communications Specialist, Tesia Hummer said the sister center is the blood supplier to Las Vegas area hospitals.

Hummer said INBC is looking for more people to donate.

Those donations could be used to replenish local supplies that were sent to Las Vegas or sent directly to their sister blood center, according to Hummer.

“It’s great that it’s a sister center because blood can easily be sent as soon as they need it,” said Hummer.

Information on donations or how to make an appointment can be found on the INBC website.

© 2017 KREM-TV