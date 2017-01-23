Idaho researchers program drones to find virus-infected potatoes

102610-potato.jpg (Photo: KREM)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Researchers at Idaho State University have programed drones to be able to identify a potato-infecting virus.



News sources report that researchers say they've been able to find individual plants infected with potato virus Y, commonly called PVY, with 90 percent accuracy using cameras mounted on drones.



Geosciences assistant professor Donna Delparte says she has successfully tested an algorithm to find PVY from spectral imaging. The algorithm allows machines to separate the PVY from other issues such as field variability and unrelated crop stress.



Graduate student Mike Griffel says the project can detect PVY earlier than people can spot virus symptoms by scouting fields. Griffel envisions the technology will eventually enable drones to text GPS coordinates of sick plants to field workers.



