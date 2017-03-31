Idaho, Lewis Counties added to state emergency declaration

Flooding in Latah County on March 14, 2017.

LEWIS CO., Idaho – Two nearby counties have been added to a State of Idaho declaration for flooding, landslides and avalanches.

On Friday, Idaho and Lewis Counties, as well as Ada and Valley Counties in southern Idaho, join seven other counties previously added to the state declaration signed by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone counties were previously part of the declaration.,

Counties around the state are combatting flooding due to snowmelt and continuous precipitation.

Landslides, avalanches and mudslides have resulted because of the flooding and have caused extensive damage as soils become more saturated.

According to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, a total of 28 Idaho counties currently have local declarations related to snowfall and flooding-related events.

