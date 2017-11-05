I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass open in both directions after multiple collisions cause hours-long closure

EASTON, Wash. – Interstate 90 was closed near Snoqualmie Pass for more than three hours Sunday after multiple collisions, according to the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass twitter account.

Just after 11:30 Sunday morning @SnoqualmiePass tweeted that I-90 was closed in both directions due to multiple collisions.

I-90 closed in both directions due to multiple collisions. EB closed at 47 near Denny Creek, WB closed at 71 near Easton. Snowing hard. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 5, 2017

The twitter account indicated that the eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at milepost 47 near Denny Creek. It was reported that the westbound lanes were closed at milepost 71 near Easton. Another tweet sent out by the account said, “It’s a mess with vehicles spun out and blocking lanes.”

No estimate. It's a mess with vehicles spun out and blocking lanes. Could be several hours. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 5, 2017

Just about 20 minutes after the first tweet another tweet was sent out with an update about the closure. @SnoqualmiePass tweeted that I-90 was closed westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg and closed eastbound at milepost 47 near Denny Creek.

UPDATE: I-90 now closed WB at Ellensburg MP 106 and closed WB at Denny Creek at MP 47 due to collisions. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 5, 2017

At 2:43 p.m. @SnoqualmiePass tweeted that both directions of I-90 were open but there was still snow and slush on the roadway.

FINAL UPDATE: I-90 is now open in both directions. Pls drive for conditions. Still snow and slush on the roadway. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 5, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV