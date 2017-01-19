Ice and fallen trees have forced a stretch of I-90 to close through Snoqualmie Pass through Thursday morning. (Photo: WSDOT)

Conditions along Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass improved Thursday morning and allowed maintenance crews to start clean-up efforts, WSDOT said in a tweet.

Crews are clearing dozens of downed trees that fell onto eastbounds lanes and clearing ice, snow and other debris.

WSDOT said they hope to reopen eastbound lanes by 4:00 p.m. Thursday. At that time, they will evaluate the westbound lanes to determine if they are able to reopen that section later Thursday evening.

#BREAKING: Update on the I-90 closure including plans to reopen eastbound at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/JgLYaCRlJY — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 19, 2017

I-90 has been closed from milepost 34 in North Bend to Ellensburg for over a day after a storm brought freezing ice, heavy snow and icy conditions. Crews will continue to reevaluate road conditions when the sun comes up.

"We cannot risk people's lives to get the highway back open. We have to make sure it's safe before we put our people out there," said Tom Pearce with WSDOT.

WSDOT says heavy ice from an overnight storm Tuesday night brought down more than three dozen trees, and several slides covered the road in snow.

WSDOT said freezing rain, mostly on the eastern slopes of the Cascades, made highways "a sheet of ice," effectively shutting down I-90, SR 243 and SR 14 Wednesday.

Drivers who would normally take I-90 are advised to take alternate routes US-2 Stevens Pass and US-12 White Pass.

Check pass reports.

% INLINE %

(© 2017 KING)