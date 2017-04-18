Elmore County sheriff's vehicle. (Photo: KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME - Idaho Fish and Game officers discovered what appears to the skeletal remains of a young child just north of Mountain Home, officials said Monday.

The remains, believed to be from a 1- to 5-year-old child, were found partially uncovered inside a badger hole on Saturday, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Officials believe the remains had been buried for an extended period of time, and noted that there were no fibrous materials such as clothing found with the bones.

The sheriff's office consulted with archeologists and a tribal representative before removing the remains, and said that experts do not believe the bones to be Native American, based on where they were found.

Archeologists are planning to conduct further tests to see if the bones are connected to the nearby Oregon Trail network.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing, and that they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Deputies are working with several neighboring agencies to determine possible links to cases outside of Elmore County.

