How Hoopfest 2017 favorite team name finalists came up with names

SPOKANE, Wash. — The final two teams in our best Hoopfest team name challenge are "Nacho Average Tacos" and "Blockitlikeitshot"

Both teams are ecstatic to know that the viewers are excited about their team names, so we had to ask how they came up with them.

"I always say ‘this is a taco burrito conversation, nachos’ and so ‘nacho average tacos’ came about,” one player for "Nacho Average Tacos" said.

“I really just looked on the internet on like different websites,” a team member for “Blockitlkeitshot” said. “It worked out great."

The final two teams have a little friendly rivalry to see who will come out on top when the winner is announced on Sunday.

Team members from the Nacho Average Tacos said they hope they win the votes.

“Theirs is okay but who doesn’t love tacos?” A player for Nacho Average Tacos said.

Blockitlikeitshot members are also hopeful to come out victorious.

“Well it’s not taco Tuesday and it’s the weekend, so I think that says it for itself,” a player from Blockitlikeitshot said.

We cannot wait to see who will be voted the favorite name for Hoopfest 2017.

We cannot wait to see who will be voted the favorite name for Hoopfest 2017.



