South Carolina fans try to say 'Gonzaga'

Gonzaga University (Photo: Gonzaga University)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No. 7 South Carolina takes on No. 7 Gonzaga University in this Saturday's Final Four Matchup, but it turns out there's a bit of a regional difference between the two schools.

Mainly, USC fans are a little unclear about how to say "Gonzaga."

Our sister station WLTX took to the streets of Columbia, South Carolina to find out what what Gamecock fans think.

You can see their best guesses in the video above.

© 2017 WLTX-TV