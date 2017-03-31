KREM
South Carolina fans try to say 'Gonzaga'

No. 7 South Carolina takes on No. 7 Gonzaga University in this Saturday's Final Four Matchup. Gonzaga University? How do you say that, anyway? We took to the streets to find out what what you think. Here's what we heard.

Staff , wltx 3:52 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No. 7 South Carolina takes on No. 7 Gonzaga University in this Saturday's Final Four Matchup, but it turns out there's a bit of a regional difference between the two schools.

Mainly, USC fans are a little unclear about how to say "Gonzaga."

Our sister station WLTX took to the streets of Columbia, South Carolina to find out what what Gamecock fans think.

You can see their best guesses in the video above. 

