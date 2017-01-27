An Alaska Airlines Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- Pilots for Seattle-based Horizon Air filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against their employer. The pilots claim the airline violated terms of their labor contract. They claim the company's actions are illegal and bad for business.

Attorneys for the union representing the pilots say Horizon has been struggling to hire and retain enough pilots to fly the company's fleet. They claim the airline was forced to cancel 720 flights in December and that the company allegedly chose to fly many routes on larger planes instead, which led to higher expenses for Horizon's parent company, Alaska Airlines.

The union says pay rates for new hires at Horizon is second-to-last compared to similarly-sized airlines. They say the company began recently offering signing bonuses to new recruits, but they claim that won't help keep experienced pilots with the airline.

“Many of us have worked at Horizon for decades, through thick and thin. We cannot stand idly by and watch executives destroy an operation that provides vital air services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest," said Capt. Jeff Cox, Horizon pilot and Executive Council Chairman of APA Teamsters Local 1224, in a statement.

The union says pilots and the airline have been in negotiations since last summer over pay and staffing. Over 80 percent of Horizon pilots said in a survey last September they would be willing to strike if executives "continue to violate their contract agreements and put the company’s financial stability at risk," according to the union.

Alaska Air Group responded with a statement:

“Horizon Air takes pride in the partnership with our workgroups and unions, which is built on longstanding mutual respect. After months of negotiations with the pilot union, Horizon Air will continue to work toward a solution that is attractive to new pilots, while respecting the contributions of existing pilots and the competitive regional airline marketplace. We do not anticipate any disruption in service.”

