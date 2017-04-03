Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder found in shower

Credit: Mason County Sheriff

Detectives have arrested a homeowner for fatally shooting an intruder he found taking a shower in his Mason County home.

The shooting occurred on East Trails Road just after 8 a.m. Saturday.



Authorities say the homeowner was in his house and went to check on the property next his when the shooting occurred.



Sheriff's Lieutenant Travis Adams says the man owns both properties and runs a business out of a building on the second property.

MCSO detectives are investigating a homicide on E. Trails Rd. Homeowner shot and killed intruder. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/vO9qAu6hzC — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 1, 2017

When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he found a screen off the window and the door kicked in.



According to detectives, the homeowner shot the intruder, who he found in the shower, multiple times, killing him.



It is unclear whether the intruder was armed. No additional details have been released.

