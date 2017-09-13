History of school shootings in Washington, Idaho

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

One student was killed and three others were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at Freeman High School in Freeman, Wash., south of Spokane. A fellow student is the suspected shooter.

The following is a brief history of some school shootings in Washington and Idaho.

Washington

October 2014 -- Jaylen Fryberg, 15, opened fire on five students in the cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Gia Soriano, Zoe Gallaso and Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, all 14, and 15-year-old Andrew Fryberg were killed. A fifth student, 15-year-old Nate Hatch, was shot in the face but survived. The gun used belonged to Raymond Fryberg, the father of the shooter.

February 2012 -- Amina Bowman, 8, was critically wounded at Armin Jahr Elementary in Bremerton. The gun went off while in a classmate's backpack. Amina has been through at least six surgeries since the shooting. The mother of the boy who had the gun pleaded guilty to gun charges.

February 2010 -- A man fatally shot special education teacher Jennifer Paulson at Birney Elementary School in Tacoma. Paulson had obtained an anti-harassment order aginst the suspect, who had been stalking her. The shooter, Jed Watts, was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy who had pulled him over after Watts opened fire.

January 2007 -- Samnang Kok was shot and killed in a hallway before the school day started at Foss High School in Tacoma. Fellow student Douglas Chanthabouly was convicted of second-degree murder.

February 1996 -- Teacher Leona Caires, 49, and students Manuel Vela and Arnold Fritz, both 14, were shot and killed by Barry Loukaitis, 14, in their math class at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake. Another student was wounded before another teacher disarmed Loukaitis. Loukaitis was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled offenders under 16 could not receive life sentences. Prosecutors are asking to change the sentence to 189 years in prison.

January 1994 -- Whitman Middle School teacher Neal Summers was shot and killed by former Student Darrell Cloud, 25, at the Seattle school as he arrived for work. Cloud had been sexually abused by Summers, reportedly for a decade. Cloud served nine years in prison. He received a $250,000 settlement from a lawsuit against the district, claiming Summers was not properly supervised.

Idaho

May 2016 -- Nobody was hurt when a student, 14, fired a handgun inside Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls. The boy had two guns inside his bag. One was reported stolen and the other had an altered serial number, police said. Two other students were also initially arrested.

April 1999 -- Shawn Cooper, 16, fired two shotgun blasts at Notus Junior/Senior High School in Notus. Nobody was seriously hurt, but the blasts narrowly missed several students.

