SPOKANE, Wash. — The last meal on board the historic RMS Titanic.

Yes, it sounds as fancy as it actually was.

When the Titanic set sail in 1912, it was fully equipped with first-class amenities and services to offer guests a luxury experience. According to the History Channel, 1,500 of the 2,240 passengers and crew lost their lives when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic,

Artifacts from the ship have been on display at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Browne’s Addition since the traveling exhibition came to Spokane in late 2017. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition remains in town through May 20.

Along with the museum, a full first-class dining experience at the Historic Davenport Hotel.

“The titanic really is, it set sail 1912, so it’s the same era as the Davenport, which was built in 1914,” Corporate director of marketing at the Davenport, Matt Jensen, said.

The Titanic has a special place with the Davenport. According to Jensen, a company out of Ireland, Liddel Linnens, made linens for the hotel and the Titanic. Now, the Davenport is one of the sponsors for the exhibition at the MAC.

“That luxury, even the design elements inside the titanic are similar to the Davenport,” Jensen said.

And those similarities are now offered in the form of first-class dining. Guests can enjoy a five-course meal, with a suggested paired wine for each course.

“All menu items are based on the First-Class dinner menu created for the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic,” the hotels website shows.

And the dining experience can be yours for $50. The full menu can be found here.

The experience starts with wild shrimp served on a crostini with shallot-brandy butter and topped with flying fish roe. The next dish is an asparagus salad with Champagne-saffron vinaigrette. Following the salad, poached salmon with mousseline sauce.

Then comes the main course: Filet mignon lili is described as a USDA prime filet mignon served with truffle mushroom duxelles and potatoes anna.

Save room for dessert! The final course is a Waldorf Pudding, made with tart granny smith apples and golden raisins, baked into a custard and topped with walnuts.

“It’s really kind of fun to be able to go back in time a bit and experience kind of what these titanic guests did,” Jensen said.

Head to the Davenport any day of the week at 5 p.m. to partake in the experience. No reservations are required and seats are given on a first come first serve basis, according to Jensen.

