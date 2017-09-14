Here are signs to watch for in kids after the Freeman shooting

Some students and teachers may have a sense of guilt, wondering if they could have done something more to stop the shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday that killed one student and wounded three others.

That could lead to changes in behavior, especially for students who survived.

Tommy Williams Jr. with faith-based non-profit Operation Health Families says there are some warning signs to watch out for.

"Change of their behavior. Eating habits. Really becoming solemn. Trying to stay away from their friends. Isolation, really watching for that. If they don't want to do their activities anymore," said Williams, whose organization works with at-risk families.

"Make sure they understand that things do happen, but we always need to stick together. Always talking about what happened and talking about your feelings," Williams added. "A lot of times we don't talk to youth as far as how that made them feel and then, also, what things that make them sure that they know that it's not their fault. Sometimes, they feel that 'well, maybe I should have done something different.' But it's just the way it is that we need to make sure we watch our kids after this incident."

Williams says teachers may also suffer from survivor's guilt.

"'As a teacher, what could I have done differently? How could I have responded? Maybe I should have known that this student maybe could have done something like this,'" Williams said. "I can only imagine that guilt that they may have or that scary feeling they may have going back into the classroom."

Williams says to remember there isn't always a tell-tale sign that something could happen.

© 2017 KREM-TV