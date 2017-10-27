Hang out with Mickey, Minnie and the gang at Disney on Ice

SPOKANE, Wash.—Disney on Ice brings some of Disney’s favorite characters to the Spokane arena for the weekend.

Tommy Do, who plays Mulan character Shang, travels the country to preform said he started when he was a kid figure skating in Boston.

Do said that everywhere the cast travels they have to warm up and practice together to adjust to the new ice.

“Everywhere we go we want to readjust ourselves to give the best live shows we can,” said Do.

The crowd for the performances makes all the difference, said DO.

“The louder the audience, the better the show,” said Do.

