KREM
Close

Hang out with Mickey, Minnie and the gang at Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice returns to Spokane (10-27-17)

Rob Harris, KREM 7:58 AM. PDT October 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Disney on Ice brings some of Disney’s favorite characters to the Spokane arena for the weekend.

 

 

Tommy Do, who plays Mulan character Shang, travels the country to preform said he started when he was a kid figure skating in Boston.

Do said that everywhere the cast travels they have to warm up and practice together to adjust to the new ice.

“Everywhere we go we want to readjust ourselves to give the best live shows we can,” said Do.

The crowd for the performances makes all the difference, said DO.

“The louder the audience, the better the show,” said Do.

Tickets to the show can be found here.

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories