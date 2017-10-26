Guy in the Garage: A Spokane man's journey to the Crossfit Games

Share This Story

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—A local man dedicated his life to the growing sport of Crossfit.

Cole Sager gave up his dream of playing in the NFL and left his job as a mortgage broker in Seattle to train a grueling event called the Crossfit games.

“If you want to win, if you want to be a champion, you have to dial everything in. You have to give your best and maximize every minute of every day,” said Sager.

Sager has made it to the Crossfit games for the last four years. Sager has finished as high as fifth. This year his goal is to win it.

“It’s going to take a whole lot of work,” said Sager, “A whole lot more hard work than I’ve ever realized.”

The Crossfit Games are the sport’s equivalent of the Super Bowl.

The Crossfit games test the fittest athletes by measuring things like strength, endurance, agility and mental endurance.

Sager said the majority of his training takes place in the garage of his Spokane Valley home.

It took a little while for his neighbors to realize what was going on in his garage, according to Sager.

“At first I just looked like the weirdo across the street. One, why is this guy running around our block shirtless all the time? What is that loud noise when we walk by the house?” said Sager.

Crossfit was not always Sager’s sport of choice. He said his first love was football. He was a walk-on at the University of Washington where he saw playing time as a freshman and played all four years with the Huskies. He said his dream then was to one day play in the NFL.

All of that changed when a friend in the military convinced him to give Crossfit a try.

“So I made a decision. You know, I’m going to stop playing football. I am going to stop chasing the dream of playing in the NFL,” said Sager, “I’m going to go to the Crossfit Games, and I’m going to start training to win.”

After a-year-and-a-half after starting Crossfit Sager qualified for the Crossfit Games.

“All of a sudden I was at the Crossfit games. I was looking around at these guys I watched videos of,” said Sager, “These were the people I looked up to, I was like oh my… there’s no… Am I really standing next to this guy?”

Sager has returned to the Crossfit Games every year since. He is now one of the more recognized athletes in the sport.

At this year’s Crossfit Games he was awarded the Spirit of the Games Award. The award not only recognized what an athlete accomplishes, but how they accomplish it. It recognizes things like character, grace and kindness.

He wants to be an ambassador to the sport to his community, he told KREM 2.