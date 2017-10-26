Green Bluff hosts kid friendly haunted house

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Green Bluff opened its haunted house for kids Friday for its second year.

Creative kids who wanted to put together a haunted house for younger kids looking to have fun this October created this year’s haunted house.

The house will open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday Oct. 27 and Saturday Oct. 28.

Admission is $2 per child, but they must be with a parent.

People can also bring a can of food that will be donated to the Mead Food Bank.

