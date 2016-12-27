Woman found dead near George died from gunshot wounds

Detectives investigate homicide near George (Photo: KREM)

GEORGE, Wash. – Grant County detectives are asking the public for information about a Quincy woman whose body was found along the Old Vantage Highway on Thursday.

The Grant County coroner identified Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, as the victim. Officials said she died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking the public for information about Sundberg and her recent activities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

