Warden man arrested after weekend shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Police are still looking for a second suspect following a shooting Sunday at Montlake Park.

Moses Lake PD said Zachary Skone, 20, was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials believe Skone was involved in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the torso and is still in serious condition.

The deputy arrested Skone and MLPD took custody.

Skone is facing first degree assault and first degree robbery charges.

MLPD said they are still searching for a second suspect, as well as another vehicle that had been in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and may have witnessed it.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed something is asked to contact Det. Aaron Hintz at 509-764-3887.

