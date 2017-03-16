Wanted man with 'misunderstood' tattoo may have been spotted in Moses Lake

Brian Massey aka Brian Packer (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A man with a distinctive face tattoo who is wanted in Western Washington may have been spotted in Moses Lake on Wednesday.

Brian S. Massey aka Brian Packer, 29, is wanted by Kennewick Police. Officials said he was last known to be living in Soap Lake but also has ties to Moses Lake.

On Thursday, Moses Lake Police confirmed that there was reported sighting of Massey in the area of Monroe. Officers went to the area but were not able to find him and were not able to confirm he was actually there.

Authorities said he is wanted on charges of escape from community custody and failure to appear out of Franklin County.

Massey is 6’01 tall, weighs 165 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. He has numerous tattoos including one across his forehead that says “misunderstood.”

If you know where he is contact Kennewick Police at (509)-628-0333 or Tri Cities Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477.

