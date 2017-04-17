Wanted fugitive found hiding in Grant Co. home arrested

Handcuffs. (Photo: Custom)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A wanted fugitive, believed to be involved in an alleged assault in March, was arrested early Monday morning after following a standoff at a Grant County home.

Diego Cano, 42, was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. after the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team acted on a tip. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Cano is believed to be part of a group of three men who allegedly assaulted and held a man against his will for hours in Warden on March25.

Cano was found hiding in a home near Road T and Baseline Road East, roughly 10 miles east of Moses Lake.

Officers surrounded the home and ordered Cano to come out. Following an hours-long standoff, Cano came out of the home after authorities deployed flash-bang concussion grenades. Cano then surrendered without further incident.

Cano was booked in the Grant County Jail for investigation of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment stemming from the March 25 incident.

