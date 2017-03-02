Wahluke School District on teaching lockdown

police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

MATTAWA, Wash. – The Wahluke School District is on currently on “teaching lockdown” due to a telephone threat received Thursday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a teaching lockdown means all exterior building doors and all interior classroom doors are locked. Anyone wishing access to the facility needs to be cleared by law enforcement officers on scene.

Sheriff’s deputies are Mattawa police officers are on scene.

The threat is currently under investigation.

Students will be released at the normal time Thursday.

