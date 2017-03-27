Two Othello men wanted for robbery, unlawful imprisonment

Diego Cano (L) and Antonio Campos (Photo: KREM)

OTHELLO, Wash. -- Warden Police are asking for the community's help locating two wanted men who are armed and dangerous.

Diego Alberto Cano and Antonio Jacobo Campos are wanted for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment of a victim.

Cano is described at 5’7” with short dark hair and a diamond tattoo covering his right eye. Campos is 5’8”, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a clown tattoo on his right arm and a skull tattooed on his left.

At 4:00 a.m. Monday, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the suspects’ house in the 900 block of S. Washington Ave., in Warden, with one of the three suspects apprehended. A fourth man at the residence was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Methamphetamine, and heroin, and firearms were also found inside the residence.

Victor De La Sancha, 29, of Warden, was taken into custody for the robbery and unlawful imprisonment charge. A fourth suspect, Sergio De La Sancha, 33, was also taken into custody for unrelated warrants. Both were booked into the Grant County Jail.

