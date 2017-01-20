Two armed suspects rob George convenience store

siren (Photo: KGW)

GEORGE, Wash. – Two armed men reportedly robbed the “Beer Wine & More of George” convenience store in George on Wednesday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the two men began firing shots upon entry. They then grabbed two store employees and forced one of the victims to lay on the floor while the other victim was forced to open the cash register. The suspects then ordered the employees to lay face down on the floor.

One of the shots fired struck a beer cooler at the rear of the store breaking the glass.

The suspects left with cash and liquor.

The first suspect is believed to be between the ages of 17-20 and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a scarf or bandanna around his face and gloves.

The second suspect is believed to be between the ages of 17-20 and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black mask and gloves.

“We would really appreciate the community’s help on getting these violent offenders off the streets before someone gets seriously hurt,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. The reference case number is 17GS00702.

