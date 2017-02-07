Suspect has medical episode after fight with Moses Lake PD

Joseph Zamora (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A man suffered a medical episode after an altercation with Moses Lake Police on Sunday night.

Grant County deputies were called Space Street for a report of a person prowling cars around 9:30 p.m. A Moses Lake officer also responded to the scene.

The Moses Lake officer located a suspect, later identified as Joseph Zamora, running from the area. Officials said when they confronted the suspect he stopped running but was uncooperative and showed signs of altered status.

While attempting to detain Zamora, authorities said there was an altercation. Officials said the suspect repeatedly tried to pull the officer’s firearm from its holster. They said Zamora also kicked and punched the officer.

Additional officers then arrived on scene and were able to detain him. Officials said Zamora was displaying strength far above and beyond what would be expected of a person his size.

Moses Lake Police officials said another officer was also injured while trying to take Zamora into custody. He was treated and released at Samaritan Hospital.

Shortly after he was detained, authorities said Zamora appeared to have a medical episode. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital and was then transferred to a Spokane hospital for additional care.

Detectives with Washington State Patrol are handing the criminal investigation of the incident.

Zamora is expected to face two charges of third degree assault on a police officer.

(© 2017 KREM)