Sinkhole on Road W-NE (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A sinkhole closed a road just east of Moses Lake on Saturday.

The Grant County Sheriff said Road W-NE between Road 3-NE and North Frontage Road is closed and there is a detour in place.

Officials said there is nothing to suggest any other risk to the public.

