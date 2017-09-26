Silver Alert issued for missing Electric City man

Donald Fisher (Photo: KREM)

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. – A silver alert was issued Tuesday for a missing man out of Electric City.

Officials said Donald Fisher, 69, was last seen at 7:00 p.m. Monday at 1328 Williams Avenue in Electric city. They said he left without any medications, wallet or keys.

Authorities said he suffers from seizures and is almost non-verbal in communication due to strokes and recent brain surgery.

Fisher is 5’09” tall, has gray hair, brown eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece coat, blue jeans, brown boots and a white hat. Officials said he may be heading to Everett, Washington on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Grand Coulee Police at 509-762-1160.

