Quincy HS locks down and parents are notified late

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'I hope they never come back:' Nuisance home boarded up after 20 years of problems
-
Spokane breaks 20-year-old rainfall record
-
Verify: Could a drone really carry a person?
-
Four Kootenai HS grads go to military academies in three years
-
2 N. Idaho high schools named best in state
-
Man searching for son finds body in Salmon River
-
Community steps up to replace stolen ramp
-
Post Falls Police searching for two runaway teenagers
-
Verify: Can you get HIV from a banana?
-
Spokane wants quicker justice for revenge porn victims
More Stories
-
Bill Cosby trial ends in mistrial on 6th day of…Jun 17, 2017, 7:29 a.m.
-
'Z Nation' looking for zombie extras in SpokaneJun 17, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Fatal crash in Lewiston after driver loses control…Jun 17, 2017, 7:52 a.m.