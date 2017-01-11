Part of Highway 2 shut down due to drifting snow

Highway 2 shut down due to drifitng snow (Photo: Custom)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Part of Highway 2 closed Wednesday afternoon due to drifting snow.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said eastbound Highway 2 east of Waterville is closed as well as westbound Highway 2 near Coulee City.

Both directions of US 2 from MP 163-189 still remain closed due to drifting snow. No ETA for reopening. pic.twitter.com/R4ZNmkIsg0 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 11, 2017

Grant County Sheriff's officials said overnight into Wednesday morning, deputies responded to more than 40 motorists stuck in drifting snow on county roads. The drivers were rescued but authorities have to wait for their cars to be towed out before plows could begin removing snow.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

