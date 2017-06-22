One dead after Moses Lake house fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash.-- A house fire killed one person in Moses Lake Thursday morning.

Reports said when firefighters arrived on scene the home was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters found the body of a person during operations at the home.

Officials said they received the call just after 7:30 Thursday morning. The home was located near the Moses Lake Golf Course.

The Grant County Fire Marshal and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

