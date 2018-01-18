Off-duty Othello officer heads to gym, spots stolen vehicle

Photo: Moses lake Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash.— An off-duty Othello police officer got in a workout he was not planning for Wednesday.

The Moses Lake Police Department said the off-duty Othello officer was on his way to the gym when he spotted a vehicle he recognized as stolen from Othello.

MLPD reported that the off-duty officer called the vehicle in to Moses Lake police who then located and stopped the vehicle.

MLPD officials said there was a firearm in the vehicle when it was stolen, officers took all four occupants of the vehicle into custody in the safest way possible.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Daniel Simpson, according to reports.

MLPD said Simpson was no stranger to the Moses Lake police officers. Reports said this was the sixth time MLPD officers have arrested him.

“Simpson was also found to be in possession of heroin, which shocked exactly no one,” said a post to the Moses Lake Police Department’s Facebook page.

Reports said Simpson was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, as well as the DOC warrant.



