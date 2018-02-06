Moses Lake shooting suspect arrested in Cheney

Photo: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they arrested a man who was a suspect in a shooting near Moses Lake.

Officials said Matthew Low was found Tuesday afternoon at a home in Cheney. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Low was taken to the Grant County Jail to face charges in connection to a shooting on Sunday between him and Patrick Pearson north of Moses Lake. Pearson has also been booked into the Grant County Jail.

Deputies originally believed Low was injured in the shooting but he did not have any injuries when he was arrested.



