Moses Lake Police arrest man within minutes after he returns home he robbed

MOSES LAKE, Wash.—Moses Lake police officers arrested and armed robber and recovered a firearm within minutes of the robbery taking place Sunday.

MLPD officials said 28-year-old Todd Gremler returned to the victim’s house after the police were called and was met by officers.

Reports said Gremler told the victim he was at his home because he believed the victim has stolen his mail.

MLPD officers said when the victim confronted Gremler he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

Gremler told the victim that he would get his phone back when Gremler got his mail back, according to reports.

MLPD officials said the case is still under investigation, but there is no evidence to date that the victim had any of Gremler’s property.



