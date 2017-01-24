Moses Lake man reportedly stabs son in the neck

police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – The Moses Lake man allegedly stabbed by his father following an altercation on Saturday will remain on life support until his organs can be donated.

Moses Lake Police were dispatched to a home near Ashley Way and West Chuckie Lane to reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, 20-year-old Dakota Faircloth was found with a stab wound to his neck near the garage of the home. According to authorities, the suspect, 52-year-old Jeffrey Faircloth, also suffered a gash to his forehead.

Police said an argument between father and son quickly escalated. According to authorities, Jeffrey grabbed a knife and threatened to slash tires on a car so that Dakota could not leave the home. The argument erupted into a physical altercation and Dakota suffered the stab wound.

Dakota was transported to a local hospital and then moved to an out-of-area hospital. Police confirmed that Dakota is being kept on life-support until his organs can be donated.

Jeffrey Faircloth was initially booked on charges of first degree assault. On Monday, authorities found probable cause to upgrade Jeffrey’s charges to second degree assault.

